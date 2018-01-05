THANK YOU, Facebook fans! We’ve hit 1 million followers

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — WFLA News Channel 8 achieved a major social media milestone, all because of YOU!

The News Channel 8 family is proud to serve the Tampa Bay community and thanks to you, we keep on growing.

Our Facebook page just passed the 1,000,000 follower mark, and we couldn’t be more excited.

We owe a huge THANK YOU to all of our fans for making this possible.

News Channel 8 is honored to reach so many of you on social media bringing you the latest breaking news, weather updates, local stories and trending topics from around the Tampa Bay area.

When you need help, 8 On Your Side is committed to getting the answers you deserve with Better Call Behnken, Target 8 Investigates and You Paid For It.

We strive to create a valued place on Facebook where you can exchange views, ideas and emotions directly with us and one another.

Chatting with you online makes our day. So, please keep telling us your thoughts by liking, commenting and sharing our posts.

We are here for you and we are listening!

