Tarpon Springs Epiphany Schedule 2018

The Greek Orthodox Community 112th Epiphany Celebration

“The Feast of Theophany, the Feast of Lights”

Friday, January 5, 2018

Noon: Blessing of the Fleet at the entrance to the Sponge Exchange— Reverend Father Sampson Kasapakis and clergy will bless the fisherman, their vessels, and the water in which they travel, and wish them safe and prosperous journeys followed by a memorial service for the spongers and fisherman of the past. The service will occur at the Sponge Docks on the Anclote River, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico. Both commercial fishermen and recreational boaters will participate.

Saturday, January 6, 2018

8 a.m: Orthos & Divine Liturgy Epiphany Services at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs

12 p.m: Great Blessing of the Waters (at Cathedral) Celebrated by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of the Greek Archdiocese of America and Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta.

12:30 p.m: Traditional Litany Procession- Hierarchs, clergy, dignitaries and thousands of faithful onlookers will form an impressive procession to Spring Bayou, led by altar boys, school children in traditional costumes, choir members and Greek Folk dance groups from throughout the Tampa Bay area. After arriving at the bayou, an invocation will be recited and a dove bearer will release a white dove symbolizing the Holy Spirit to fly over the bayou.

1 p.m: Casting of the Cross- The Archbishop will cast a custom-made, specially weighted, white wooden cross into the water and 57 young men will dive for the honor of retrieving the Holy Cross.

In a moving scene, the retriever will kneel and present the cross to the Archbishop and, in return, receive a blessing. The divers, hierarchs and clergy will return to the Cathedral for final remarks and presentations.

12:30 to 11 p.m: Epiphany Glendi- Following the ceremony, an Epiphany Glendi festival will be held in the courtyard surrounding the church with food, drink, live music and dancing. There will also be shows of traditional Greek dancing performed by the Levendia, the nationally award-winning Greek dance troupe in addition to children’s games and activities.

The His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios at the Glendi will honor the Epiphany divers and the cross victor and divers will be there throughout the day’s festivities.

