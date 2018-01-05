Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: December 27 to December 31, 2017

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2017.
Wooden Ladle Noodle Shop at 3689 Tampa Rd. # 305 in Oldsmar, 38 violations
- Old food was stuck to clean dishware and utensils.
- An employee dried their hands on a soiled towel after washing.
- The interior of the reach-in freezer was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
Jerk Hut Jamaican Grille & Rhum Bar at 926 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, 25 violations
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. This included raw fish and chicken over ready-to-eat mac and cheese.
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included shrimp 49°F and fish 45°F.
Ginza at 6417 E. County Line Rd. Suite 104 in Tampa, 28 violations
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. This included raw shrimp over ready-to-eat French fries and raw sushi fish over ready-to-eat sauces.
- Food was stored on the floor. This included buckets containing sauces and cooking oil.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included tempura batter on the cook line which was 67°F.
Bella Brava at 204 Beach Dr. NE in St. Petersburg, 28 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked chicken 56°F, cooked pasta 50°F, cooked beef 44°F, gluten-free pasta 46 °F, sweet potato gnocchi 47°F, black spaghetti 46°F, cream sauce 47°F, cooked vegetables 44°F and rosemary butter 58°F.
- A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. A mosquito was found in the shredded cheese.
- No soap was provided at the bar handwash sink.
El Patio Mexican Restaurant at 3887 Lecanto HWY in Beverly Hills, 29 violations
- Food was stored on floor in the stockroom and the kitchen. This included: red sauce, prep lettuce, sour cream and cooking oil.
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked. This included: cooked grounded taco meat, cooked pulled beef roast and refried beans.
Marino’s Cafeteria at 3909 W. Broad St. in Tampa, 24 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included ham 45°F and beef 45°F.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 70 droppings on top of the household refrigerator on the cook line, 10 hard and 10 soft droppings on either side of and behind the refrigerator, 15 hard and 10 soft droppings by the reach of cooler in the back kitchen area, 4 hard and 6 soft droppings under the three compartment sink and approximately 9 hard and 6 soft droppings by the storage area.
Top Thai Restaurant at 20685 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa, 36 violations
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or undercooked that had not undergone proper parasite destruction.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included garlic and oil at 66°F.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. This included raw chicken over ready-to-eat chicken and raw beef over ready-to-eat vegetables in the walk-in freezer.
Niko’s Grill at 14100 Hicks Rd in Hudson, 31 violations
- The blinds in the kitchen were soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust.
- An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.