Polk Co. man calls 911 to report he’s driving drunk, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County 911 dispatcher received an unusual call on Thursday night.

A Winter Haven man called to say there was an impaired driver on the road. Himself.

According to a call released by authorities Friday, 39-year-old Michael Lester called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over.

“I’m too drunk. I don’t know where I’m at,” Lester said when asked for his location.

Lester admitted to driving the wrong way near a Publix in Winter Haven. He told the dispatcher he had been driving “all over Winter Haven,” and was “trying to get pulled over.”

Authorities said the dispatcher continually tried to get Lester to pull over and kept him talking until he told her “I think I’m going to go get something to eat and they can catch up with me,” and hung up the phone.

With the dispatcher’s assistance, deputies caught up with Lester on Sixth Street, near Avenue M. His red Ford F-150 was traveling southbound, with half of the vehicle in a left turn lane and the other half in the northbound lane, deputies said.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, deputies said Lester told deputies he only had two beers, then changed it to the tune of three or four. Lester also said he only slept four hours in the past for days, and told deputies he had swallowed meth earlier that day, according to deputies.

Lester was arrested for driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road and no seat belt.

Lester has quite the lengthy criminal record including a previous DUI, as well as aggravated battery, drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting, and hit and run.