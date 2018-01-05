Police search for missing Tampa man, 90

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 90-year-old man.

Police say Sebastian Francis disappeared on Friday morning after a trip to a Winn Dixie located at 2525 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

According to an incident report, Francis was waiting in a car while a family member went into the store. When the family member returned to the car, Francis was nowhere to be found. Police said Francis lives several miles away and does not have a cell phone or drive a car.

Francis is approximately 5’02” and 130 pounds. He has grey hair and was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

