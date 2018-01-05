Pasco woman turns to 8 On Your Side after living without heat for days

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lillian Gaber feels like she’s living in the Ice Age. The 83-year-old has on so many pieces of clothes, she looks like she’s ready to venture into sub-zero temperatures, but she’s not—this has been her indoor look for days.

“It’s 59 in here. I have it set for 78,” Gaber said pointing to her thermostat.

Gaber’s heating system stopped working when temperatures dropped on Tuesday.

She decided to call the company who installed her Carrier unit, but when they sent a service person out to fix the system, the part it required did not fit.

“He said, ‘No, I’m sorry to tell you it’s the wrong size.’ I said, ‘You’re kidding me?’ I said, ‘You’re kidding me, right?’”

Gaber was sent back to square one. The company ordered her a new heater, but it would take three days to arrive. Fed up, Gaber called 8 On Your Side.

By the time we started digging and asking questions, a repairman was in the backyard with the replacement.

“Is it normally a quick fix?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked. “Yeah, about a ten minute fix,” said the repairman, who identified himself as Jason.

A company manager said technicians have been busy working 12 to 14 hour days due to the cold. Getting a part to Gaber any sooner wasn’t possible, he said.

Eventually, the temperature in Gaber’s home began to rise as her anxiety dropped.

“It’s 61 now! Oh yes! Oh yes! Very, very happy,” she said.

