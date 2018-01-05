Missing Child Alert issued for Hawthorne teen

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WFLA) – The FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old Hawthorne girl.

Kaileigh Hand was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of SE 221 Street in Hawthorne.

Kaileigh is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’05” and weighs around 260 pounds.

The teen was wearing a gray dress, black tights, and black high heels at the time of her disappearance.

Officials say she may be in the company of an unknown male.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-682-8912 or 911.