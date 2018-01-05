Missing Child Alert issued for Hawthorne teen

By Published:

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WFLA) – The FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old Hawthorne girl.

Kaileigh Hand was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of SE 221 Street in Hawthorne.

Kaileigh is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’05” and weighs around 260 pounds.

The teen was wearing a gray dress, black tights, and black high heels at the time of her disappearance.

Officials say she may be in the company of an unknown male.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-682-8912 or 911.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s