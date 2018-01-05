Marvel superheroes bring legendary battle to Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention Marvel fans, over the next three days Amalie Arena will be ground zero for a big battle brewing between good and evil and you’re invited to watch it unfold.

Marvel Universe Live Age Of Heroes is bringing six performances to Tampa, today through Sunday. Every show promises cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and 3-D video projection mapping in a new thrilling adventure.

The performances will chronicle a legendary battle to defend the universe that has Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy joining forces join forces with Doctor Strange in a race against time to recover the “Wand of Watoomb” before it falls into Loki’s hands in what’s being billed as an “All-new, spectacular arena stunt show.”

Fans of all ages can expect to see characters that include: Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

Get ticket info here.