Heavy law enforcement presence expected at slain biker’s funeral

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Bikers in two lines of Harley Davidson motorcycles rolled up to Dobies Funeral Home in Holiday to pay their respects to Paul Anderson.

On the back of each of their leather jackets is the word “outlaw,” a word that’s a cause for concern for Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Anderson, who was the President of the Cross Bayou Chapter of the motorcycle club, was murdered on Dec. 22 while sitting in his car at a traffic light off the Suncoast Parkway.

Allan “Big Bee” Guinto, Christopher Brian “Durty” Cosimano and Michael Dominick “pumpkin” Mencher were arrested in connection with his murder. Authorities say the three men are members of the rival 69ers Motorcycle Club.

Sheriff Nocco worries the slain biker’s funeral will bring bikers from all over the nation to the area in search for revenge.

“We’re expecting several hundred to possibly a thousand coming in for this funeral, but I can tell our citizens out there we are going to have heavy law enforcement presence,” said Nocco.

Members of the Outlaws say they are simply paying respects to their friend who they say is a decorated Army Veteran who earned the purple heart for wounds suffered in combat.

“The murder of Paul Anderson is a tragedy. Paul was an innocent and valuable human being and his memory does not deserve to be desecrated,” the National Council of Clubs said in a statement.

Anderson’s friends were angered when Nocco told reporters, “Sometimes bad things happen to bad people.”

The NCOC says they are “outraged that authorities are using this tragedy to tarnish Paul’s memory and perpetuate fear that could impact innocent motorcyclists.”

But Sheriff Nocco says he just doesn’t want trouble before or after the funeral.

“There is going to be overwhelming law enforcement presence. We are going to make sure there is peace. We are going to make sure everybody abides the traffic laws. There is not going to be blocking traffic, if people are running a red light, they are getting a ticket,” Nocco said.

