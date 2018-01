(WCMH/Today) – A 4-year-old boy’s performance for his late baby sister is reminding people that the love we have will live on.

Samir Deais shared a video of four-year-old Alex Vasquez strumming a toy guitar while singing ‘Remember Me’ from the Disney movie ‘Coco.’ He is standing in front of an altar dedicated to his baby sister, Ava, on what would have been her first birthday.

Baby Ava died when she was just four months old froma condition that causes kidneys to swell due to excess urine.

Hear a boy sing a touching song from "Coco" for his late baby sister https://t.co/B57HfnZQzZ pic.twitter.com/SZ53vmrqE0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 5, 2018