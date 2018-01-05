Freebie Friday: Parks, tax help and cat portraits

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – It’s the end of the work week and you deserve some freebies this Friday!

We are stretching your dollar with some free stuff to look forward to this month.

The American Red Cross needs your help with blood donations. If you choose to give in January at one of the many blood drives scheduled, you’ll get a $5 Dunkin Donuts card.

If you like the great outdoors, January 15th is a free admission day at national parks.

Remember you get free admission to certain museums if you’re a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch card holder.

If you’ve been wanting a nice photo of your cat and can show a receipt you bought an Arm & Hammer or Feline Pine Cat Litter, you can get a free portrait at JC Penney.

Hey, we’re just the messenger and it makes for a nice keepsake.

This is also the time people will start getting their taxes together. There is free tax help available to lower income individuals and families through free file alliance and volunteer income tax assistance.

Starting January 12th, free tax file opens through vita and free file alliance.

