Florida teen burned in New Year’s Eve bonfire in medical coma

MIAMI (AP) – A Florida teenager who was severely burned when she attempted to pour gasoline on a New Year’s Eve bonfire remains in critical condition.

The Palm Beach Post reports the 14-year-old girl is in a medically-induced coma in a Miami hospital with burns over 95 percent of her body.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s report says the girl was sitting by a bonfire Sunday when she picked up a can of gasoline to fuel the fire. The can exploded in her hands, covering her in flames.

An 18-year-old whom she was visiting and his parents attempted to put out the flames. All four were taken to the hospital with burns.

Kendall Regional Medical Center spokesman Peter Jude says the young man is in fair condition. His parents were released.

