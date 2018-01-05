Crews battle fire in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Palm Harbor.
The fire broke out at 4825 Blue Jay Circle.
No further details are available at this time.
