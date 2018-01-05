Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a dump truck in Tampa.
The incident happened at U.S. 301 and Sligh Ave.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of East Sligh Avenue are closed from North Hwy 301 to Senoj Drive.
No further details are available at this time.
