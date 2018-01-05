Pinellas couple charged with stealing thousands from disabled man released from jail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park couple is accused of stealing more than $97,000 from a disabled man in their care.

Kim Coulbourn and her fiance James Russell Bradley were arrested Wednesday for exploitation of the elderly or disabled and scheme to defraud.

According to an arrest report, the couple provided care for a 47-year-old man with cerebral palsy. Investigators said for 20 years, the couple was able to access his bank accounts and other personal information.

In 2012, the victim received an injury settlement check of $92,742.29, but never received the funds, the affidavit states. Detectives say the couple took the money and used it for their own personal gain. They even purchased cars.

Coulbourn and Bradley walked out of the Pinellas County Jail on Friday afternoon. Bradley told us he had nothing to say. Coulbourn also refused to comment.

The victim’s sister declined an interview, saying she didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize the investigation. But over the phone, she called the case “disgusting” and said she is getting her brother counseling following this ordeal.