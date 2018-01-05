Pinellas couple charged with stealing thousands from disabled man released from jail

Both are now facing scheme to defraud and exploitation charges

News Channel 8 Reporter Chip Osowski By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park couple is accused of stealing more than $97,000 from a disabled man in their care.

Kim Coulbourn and her fiance James Russell Bradley were arrested Wednesday for exploitation of the elderly or disabled and scheme to defraud.

According to an arrest report, the couple provided care for a 47-year-old man with cerebral palsy. Investigators said for 20 years, the couple was able to access his bank accounts and other personal information.

In 2012, the victim received an injury settlement check of $92,742.29, but never received the funds, the affidavit states. Detectives say the couple took the money and used it for their own personal gain.  They even purchased cars.

Coulbourn and Bradley walked out of the Pinellas County Jail on Friday afternoon. Bradley told us he had nothing to say. Coulbourn also refused to comment.

The victim’s sister declined an interview, saying she didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize the investigation. But over the phone, she called the case “disgusting” and said she is getting her brother counseling following this ordeal.

Follow Chip Osowski on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s