Cold weather creates chaos at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cold weather has created absolute chaos at Tampa International Airport.

More than 50 flights were canceled Friday and there is a chance we’ll see more cancellations into the weekend.

“Oh my god it’ll be an hour,” said Sharee Pence as she was on the phone with American Airlines trying to reschedule her sister’s flight back to Pennsylvania.

“That is crazy. Well you heard that. The 1-800 number, an hour wait, you have to wait an hour on the phone,” she said as she hung up.

Pence’s sister Linda Wilson is stuck in Tampa at least until Saturday with their handicapped brother who is in desperate need of his medication.

“My brother was only given medication until tomorrow, Friday. We need to get home as soon as possible with him. He takes ten pills a day,” said Wilson.

The sisters didn’t want to wait on the phone for an hour to change their flight. Instead, they waited in line at the counter for even longer.

“I was shocked, I am definitely disappointed because I’m going to be sitting here by myself for eleven hours so thankfully I have extra cash in hand so I can eat and what not but I’m definitely not happy about it because I have to get back to school and I have things to do back in Pittsburgh,” said Danielle Dadig.

For the flights that weren’t canceled, planes had to be de-iced this morning before they could even take off. More cancellations are expected for tomorrow and if it’s any consolation, airport staff is prepared.

“We do have cots and blankets if something happens and we need to accommodate people who are sleeping here,” said the airport’s spokesperson Emily Nipps.

Rooms at the Marriott hotel in the airport are all booked. Airport staff expects more delays tomorrow.