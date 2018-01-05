Clearwater man arrested for sexual battery on 5-year-old child

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was arrested on charges of capital sexual battery on a 5-year-old child.

According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Charles Kenneth Spoonemore was arrested Friday and charged with one count of capital sexual battery upon a child under 12.

Detectives began investigating Spoonemore on January 3 after the young girl informed an adult of inappropriate sexual activity that allegedly occurred in December while she was in the defendant’s care.

Detectives said they were able to confirm the victim’s allegations, and that the alleged crime occurred on more than one occasion. When questioned by investigators on Friday, detectives say Spoonemore denied the allegations.

He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

No further details are available.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s