Clearwater man arrested for sexual battery on 5-year-old child

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was arrested on charges of capital sexual battery on a 5-year-old child.

According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Charles Kenneth Spoonemore was arrested Friday and charged with one count of capital sexual battery upon a child under 12.

Detectives began investigating Spoonemore on January 3 after the young girl informed an adult of inappropriate sexual activity that allegedly occurred in December while she was in the defendant’s care.

Detectives said they were able to confirm the victim’s allegations, and that the alleged crime occurred on more than one occasion. When questioned by investigators on Friday, detectives say Spoonemore denied the allegations.

He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

No further details are available.