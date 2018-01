ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFLA/NBC) – The St. Louis Zoo is celebrating the birth of eight cheetah cubs.

The babies were born Nov. 26.

They’re only three weeks old in the video above, which was provided by the zoo.

It’s a first for the St. Louis Zoo, as the average litter size is three to four cubs.

Mom Bingwa and the cubs, three males and five females, are doing well and will remain behind-the-scenes for the next few months.