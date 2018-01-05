1 person escapes from burning home in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a home in a subdivision near the Countryside Mall Friday morning.

One person was inside the home when the fire broke out, but got out safely.

Firefighters responded the fire at 3156 Masters Drive around 10 a.m.

Neighbors saw the burning home and called 911.

The fire was at the back corner of the house and quick work by firefighters kept it from spreading to other parts of the house.

There were no injuries to anyone in the house or to firefighters.

