Winter storm knocks out power to 4,100 homes in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Our cold winter weather is causing thousands of power outages in the Tampa Bay area.

Pinellas County appears to be the hardest hit with about 4,100 Duke Energy customers without power on Thursday morning.

The cold temperatures are creating increased demand.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said that the low temperatures put higher stress on mechanical equipment used to generate and deliver electricity.

Duke serves more than 500,000 customers in Pinellas County.

Customers who experience power outages should call Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting system at 1-800-228-8485. Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online or text OUT to 57801.

TECO is reporting 574 outages as of 5:45 a.m. on Thursday in Hillsborough County.  99 percent of customers have power, according to the TECO outage website. You can report an outage by calling 1-877-588-1010. Check the latest outages at the TECO website. 

