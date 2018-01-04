Winter Storm: How to re-book your flight, procedures for major airlines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Due to winter weather throughout the Northeast and New England, major airlines have enacted travel advisories, waivers, and re-booking procedures for passengers.
Each airline has its own set of rules and regulations. Contact airlines directly with questions about your flight.
- Delta/Delta Connection
- American Airlines
- United Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- Alaska Air
- Air Canada
- Frontier Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
- WestJet
Check for flight cancellations and delays-
- Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Check flight status here
- St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – Check flight status here
- Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – Check flight status here
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)- Check flight status here
