Winning Powerball lottery tickets worth $2 million, $1 million sold at these Florida locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, but winning tickets worth $1 million and $2 million were sold in Florida.

The winning Powerball numbers are: 2   18   37   39   42   12.

The PowerPlay is 2x

Florida Lottery officials say a $2 million winning ticket was at the Circle K at 7950 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola. A $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Presidente Supermarket at 8370 NW 27th Ave. in Miami.

There were other big winners in Florida, too.

1 ticket had 4-out-of-5 numbers plus the Powerball and the Powerplay. That ticket is worth $150,000.

10 tickets had 4-out-of-5 numbers plus the Powerball. Each of those tickets is worth $50,000.

173 tickets had 4-out-of-5 numbers. Each ticket is worth $100.

The full list of Florida Powerball payouts is below and here.

Because no one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, the jackpot will grow to an estimated $550 million. The next drawing is on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

A drawing will be held Friday another whopping jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $445 million. A Mega Million ticket worth $4 million was recently sold in Florida.

 

 

