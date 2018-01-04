VIDEO: Superintendent announces snow day with epic song

(WFLA) — School closures tend to happen across the country when the cold weather takes over, and everyone deserves to have a little fun with it.

A Boston school district’s Superintendent announced today would be a snow day with an epic performance.

Julie Hamilton and her school staff broke out their singing voices for the special announcement. Watch the full video below that was shared online by HolbrookCAM.

We think they totally nailed this snow rendition of Madonna’s hit song “Like a Prayer”.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD