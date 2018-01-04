Tougher as a Team: Greater Tampa Swimming Association goes diving in cold temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Greater Tampa Swimming Association went diving Thursday morning at the University of Tampa.

Year round, the team swims outdoors.

Ryan Gober said Thursday morning’s swim was better than it was earlier in the week.

“The wind was pretty bad Tuesday. The rain was rough yesterday when we were swimming in the morning,” said Gober.

“Today has been cold but not as much wind, so manageable, but I started with a few more layers than I started with now and it was pretty cold.”

He said they will be tougher as a team because of swimming in the cold.

Though the air temperature was cold, the water was about 80 degrees.