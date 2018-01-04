Strawberry farmers scramble to protect crops from dangerous freeze

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Cold temperatures are rough on Florida folks, but they can be even harder on area crops.
A freeze that lasts too long or goes too cold can wipe out fruits– and sometimes the entire plant.
At Hinton Farms, Jake Raburn and others tried to prevent that freeze early Thursday morning by turning on the sprinklers—across 75 acres of strawberry fields.
“The temperatures dropped below 32 degrees, that’s when we turned on the sprinklers,” said Raburn, who is also the state representative for Florida House District 57. “I have remote sensors that we use to measure the temperature, and it actually got down to about 26 degrees last night.”
Though it might seem counter intuitive, dousing the plants with water actually protects them from the freeze.
“The process of water freezing actually creates a little energy,” Raburn said. “As long as we keep watering the plants and keep that freezing process going, that little bit of energy is enough to keep those plants at 32 degrees.”
Spreading a sheet, blanket or some sort of cover over the plants can also help protect them—but it only works if the temperatures don’t get too cold.
“If it gets much colder than 32 for too long, it’s harder to keep them at 32,” said Raburn. “But we don’t see much damage to plants if we keep them that temperature.”
Hinton Farms is a mid-size strawberry producer in the Tampa Bay area. They also grow blueberries, zucchini, squash and other fruits and vegetables.
Their customers are mostly wholesalers, so they don’t sell much directly to consumers.
If they lose too much of their crop to a freeze, it could have a devastating financial impact.
“If you don’t get a good coat of ice on the blooms, they’d start to turn black, and that’s your entire next crop of berries that you’re going to pick,” Raburn said. “If it gets colder than that for too long, it can freeze the inside of the plant, and that can kill the plant.”
There is one positive to the colder temperatures.
They help slow the ripening process—which can result in bigger and sweeter strawberries.
