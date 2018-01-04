St. Pete residents encouraged to recycle Christmas trees on Saturday

(WFLA) – Now that the holidays are behind us, it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree—but it doesn’t have to die in vain.

St. Pete residents can extend the life of their Christmas tree this year through the Sanitation department’s free annual Christmas tree collection event. All collected trees will be turned into mulch, which is free to residents at the brush sites.

The city says trees should be placed for collection in the same location where residents receive trash collection. For example, if trash is picked up at the curb, trees should be placed at the curb. Do not lean your tree against electrical poles, trash containers or water meters. Trees should be loose and not placed inside trash or recycling containers.

Trees should be set out before 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is the only day for the citywide Christmas tree collection. If residents miss having trees picked up, they may arrange a special collection by calling 893-7398 during normal business hours.

Undecorated trees may also be taken to one of the city’s five brush sites:

1000 62nd Ave. NE

7750 26th Ave. N.

2500 26th Ave. S.

4015 Dr. M.L. King Jr. St. S.

2453 20th Ave. N.

The sites are open M-F from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sat. – Sun. from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residents should bring a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency. For more information, visit http://www.stpete.org/brushsites.

All decorations, tree stands and plastic tree disposal bags should be removed from the tree before drop off.

