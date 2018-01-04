Speed Busters: Getting results near Tampa Bay area schools

(WFLA) – Many kids and parents are getting ready to head back to school after the Christmas break. It’s a perfect time for Speed Busters to focus on schools.

News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey took a look at how your government agencies have responded positively to Speed Busters near schools.

One of Leslee’s favorite Speed Busters stories was by New Saint Paul Church, on 42nd Street between Osbourne Avenue and Chelsea Street, where kids come for summer school, and where Church Steward Pete Edward sits outside and painstakingly writes down data on speeding cars.

“From 10 to 11:30, 10 out of 13 cars were over the speed limit,” Pete told Leslee.

Pete specifically wanted a faded 25 mph speed sign on the road repainted.

“A good idea would be to really brighten them up and paint them again,” he said.

Leslee took Pete’s concerns to Jean Duncan, the Transportation Director for the City of Tampa, and a fresh coat of paint was put on the road.

In Pasco County, speeders were flying down Mitchell Ranch Road by Seven Springs Elementary, frustrating Kim Fanning and her kids.

“It’s a little scary. I get tense,” Kim told Leslee.

Pasco Traffic Management installed a permanent speed feedback sign near the school.

In Hernando County, drivers kept making illegal left turns onto Powell Road when leaving Chocachatti Elementary School, frustrating nearby residents.

So a change was made.

“What’s changed since the last time I spoke with you?” Leslee asked Orlando Avenue resident Paul Kinney.

“They extended the yellow poles to force them to make the right turn coming out of the school,” said Paul.

Paul added it has helped, but many afternoon drivers are still making illegal turns.

In addition to these results, there are several more Speed Busters updates in progress and Leslee will be bringing you those results.

If you have an issue with speeding, contact Leslee on her WFLA Facebook page and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: