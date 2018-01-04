Sheriff: Suspects sought after man killed, 31 guns stolen from Polk home

Photo of Reiss' actual vehicle, a 2-door 2008 Dodge Ram 1500. The truck has a handicapped logo and the Florida tag Z2SKD.

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to track down an unknown number of suspects, detectives are releasing more information regarding a Wednesday afternoon homicide in Polk City.

We’ve now learned the victim, 68-year-old William Reiss of Polk City was a collector of firearms, and that up to 31 firearms, including guns and pistols, were stolen from his residence before he was found deceased.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to Reiss’ residence in the 7400 block of Berkeley road after Good Samaritans found 57-year-old Kenneth Maier, of Polk City, outside of the home with obvious injuries. Maier informed the Good Samaritans that Reiss was inside of the home. He later told detectives Reiss’ vehicle, a 2-door 2008 Dodge Ram 1500, was missing from the driveway. The vehicle has a handicapped logo and the Florida tag Z2SKD.

Maier was taken to a local hospital and is still in critical, but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Video surveillance from nearby locations shows a black Chevrolet Sedan (possibly Sonic LT) in the area minutes before the incident occurred. Shortly after the incident, around 1:40 p.m., the same vehicle can be seen traveling with Reiss’ vehicle northbound on Commonwealth Avenue North.

Now detectives are working to locate both vehicles, and identify the owners/drivers of the black sedan.

“We have an unknown amount of suspects on the loose with up to 31 stolen firearms. They are dangerous and capable of murder. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information about these suspects. We need to find them before they hurt anyone else.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Anyone with information on the crime should call 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a $3,000 reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. To submit a tip via the web, visit http://www.p3tips.com or download the “P3Tips” mobile app.

Do not attempt to interact with these suspects, as they are armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Video surveillance from nearby locations shows a black Chevrolet Sedan (possibly Sonic LT) in the area minutes before the incident occurred.

