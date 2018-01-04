Publix sub named America’s No. 1 sandwich

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — It’s official! Your love for the Publix sub has been affirmed.

One of the top entertainment and culture websites, called Thrillist, dubbed the Publix sub as the No. 1 sandwich in America.

While both Tampa and Miami claim to have the best Cuban sandwich, folks believe this grocery store sub tops all the others.

Not only do Publix subs have their own Facebook fan page, but the online fanbase extends to particular varieties of Pub subs.

There is also a nearly four-minute-long song created in the sub’s honor by a superfan.

Thrillist called the customizable sub the “unofficial state sandwich.”

Fans say they love it because there are no fancy frills involved and you can get it for under $10. It is just a delicious sandwich perfect to enjoy on the beach, or anywhere else around town.

The Publix supermarket chain is headquartered right here in our own backyard of Lakeland.

