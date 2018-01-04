Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew

Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew

Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 4 hours 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, diet green tea, and fresh cut fruit for dessert.

For a heartier stew, increase rice to 1 cup and cook following recipe instructions.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken beasts

Produce

4 medium carrots

2 tablespoons fresh ginger

8 oz prediced trinity mix (fresh onion, bell pepper, celery)

1 cup fresh cilantro

2 limes

Frozen

1 (15-oz) package prediced butternut squash

Dry Grocery

2/3 cup brown and wild rice blend

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 cup lite coconut milk

4 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

From Your Pantry

2 tablespoons brown sugar

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare stew and begin to cook (10 minutes)

Prepare suggested sides in last 5 minutes cook time (if desired) and complete stew; serve (4 hours)

Recipe: Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew

Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 4 hours 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

4 medium carrots

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken beasts

1 (15-oz) package frozen prediced butternut squash

8 oz prediced trinity mix (fresh onion, bell pepper, celery)

2/3 cup brown and wild rice blend

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 cup lite coconut milk

4 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)

1 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

2 limes, wedged

Steps:

1. Peel and cut carrots into 1-inch pieces; peel and grate ginger. Place chicken in bottom of slow cooker; add remaining ingredients (except cilantro and limes). Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours (or LOW for 7–8 hours) and until chicken is 165°F.

2. Carefully remove chicken and shred with 2 forks, then return chicken to slow cooker. Chop cilantro; cut limes into wedges. Serve stew with cilantro and lime.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 250kcal; FAT 5g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 700mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 4g;

SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 22g; VIT A 190%; VIT C 25%; CALC 6%; IRON 10%