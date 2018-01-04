Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew

Published:

Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew
Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 4 hours 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, diet green tea, and fresh cut fruit for dessert.
For a heartier stew, increase rice to 1 cup and cook following recipe instructions.

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare stew and begin to cook (10 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides in last 5 minutes cook time (if desired) and complete stew; serve (4 hours)

Steps:
1. Peel and cut carrots into 1-inch pieces; peel and grate ginger. Place chicken in bottom of slow cooker; add remaining ingredients (except cilantro and limes). Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours (or LOW for 7–8 hours) and until chicken is 165°F.
2. Carefully remove chicken and shred with 2 forks, then return chicken to slow cooker. Chop cilantro; cut limes into wedges. Serve stew with cilantro and lime.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 250kcal; FAT 5g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 700mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 4g;
SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 22g; VIT A 190%; VIT C 25%; CALC 6%; IRON 10%

