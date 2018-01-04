Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew

Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew
Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 4 hours 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, diet green tea, and fresh cut fruit for dessert.
For a heartier stew, increase rice to 1 cup and cook following recipe instructions.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken beasts
Produce
4 medium carrots
2 tablespoons fresh ginger
8 oz prediced trinity mix (fresh onion, bell pepper, celery)
1 cup fresh cilantro
2 limes
Frozen
1 (15-oz) package prediced butternut squash
Dry Grocery
2/3 cup brown and wild rice blend
2 tablespoons red curry paste
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1 cup lite coconut milk
4 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)
From Your Pantry
2 tablespoons brown sugar
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare stew and begin to cook (10 minutes)
Prepare suggested sides in last 5 minutes cook time (if desired) and complete stew; serve (4 hours)
Recipe: Slow Cooker Coconut Chicken and Wild Rice Stew
Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 4 hours 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
4 medium carrots
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated
1 1/2 lb boneless, skinless chicken beasts
1 (15-oz) package frozen prediced butternut squash
8 oz prediced trinity mix (fresh onion, bell pepper, celery)
2/3 cup brown and wild rice blend
2 tablespoons red curry paste
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup lite coconut milk
4 cups no-salt-added chicken stock (or broth)
1 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
2 limes, wedged
Steps:
1. Peel and cut carrots into 1-inch pieces; peel and grate ginger. Place chicken in bottom of slow cooker; add remaining ingredients (except cilantro and limes). Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours (or LOW for 7–8 hours) and until chicken is 165°F.
2. Carefully remove chicken and shred with 2 forks, then return chicken to slow cooker. Chop cilantro; cut limes into wedges. Serve stew with cilantro and lime.
CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 250kcal; FAT 5g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 700mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 4g;
SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 22g; VIT A 190%; VIT C 25%; CALC 6%; IRON 10%