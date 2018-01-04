Police search for missing St. Pete teen

By Published:
St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Taniea Sherrod vanished on December 15 and has not been seen since.

She was last seen in the Bartlett Park, Harbordale area between MLK St. and 16th Street South.

Police said Sherrod has a history of running away, but was victimized in the past.

Sherrod is described as a black female with burgundy and black braids. She is approximately 5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s