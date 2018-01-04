Police search for missing St. Pete teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Taniea Sherrod vanished on December 15 and has not been seen since.

She was last seen in the Bartlett Park, Harbordale area between MLK St. and 16th Street South.

Police said Sherrod has a history of running away, but was victimized in the past.

Sherrod is described as a black female with burgundy and black braids. She is approximately 5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at 893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

