Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of phone scam

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives are encouraging the public to be on alert due to a recent phone scam.

According to detectives, the suspect calls victims and tells them he is Captain Jack Peterson with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and they have failed to appear in court or show up for jury duty.

The suspect explains to victims that if they do not pay a fine, he will send a deputy to their home to arrest them.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will not call citizens requesting money over the phone.

If anyone has information on the scam or has become a victim, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6200.

