Philadelphia man charged with sexually battery of child inside Valrico home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Philadelphia man is accused of sexually battering a child in a Valrico home while the victim as intoxicated.

According to an affidavit, the victim was sleeping inside a bedroom with a witness.

Eliezer Desousa Colon, 26, left the bedroom he was sleeping in at the home and entered the victim’s room, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the Desousa Colon took of his clothing and sexually assaulted the victim until someone entered the room.

The victim, Desousa Colon and one of the witnesses all were allegedly drinking for several hours before the incident.

Desousa Colon is charged with a felony count of sexual assault/sexual battery of a minor.

