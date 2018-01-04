Oranges Get ‘The Spa Treatment’: Keeping Fla. citrus safe in cold temperatures

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – For Jimmy Hancock, growing citrus is a way of life. His family has done it for generations, dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Hancock Farms is a beloved business in Dade City, and Jimmy knows a thing or two about producing the sweetest oranges in the world.

He also knows that when the Mercury goes down, it’s time to turn up the heat.

As it turns out, the tender vegetation at Hancock Farms has an interesting way of staying warm when winter weather hits the Sunshine State.

A fine mist is sprayed beneath the more than 2,000 orange trees in his family’s orchard, where the groves have a massive irrigation system – one that was activated early Thursday afternoon.

The mist that’s sprayed beneath the trunks functions, “like a spa,” he described.

“A warm steam bath for the citrus trees.”

That seems to be the magic of keeping Florida’s most precious crop safe and warm during a cold snap – a day at the spa.

Jimmy describes the family business as a blessing.

“I was raised here and we love what we do. This is a way of life,” he explained.

Mother Nature has a way of sometimes creating chaos in life. Jimmy admits that the citrus industry has not always been easy for his family.

He described several cold snaps throughout the 80s as “catastrophic,” citing specifically the years 1983, 1985 and 1989 as horrific for Florida oranges, causing massive damage for Hancock Farms where they lost entire orchards.

“We’ve had to start over and it’s difficult. But, this is, like I said, a way of life. This is how I was raised and we bounced back. It isn’t always easy, but it is what we do. We love being able to be a part of this community and we love educating people about where their food comes from.”

As far as this cold snap goes? He and his family will keep an eye on the temperatures throughout the night. Jimmy also knows that Friday morning will come early, well before 5:30 a.m.

“I’ll be up checking on the trees. We’re prepared and we’re ready. Our guys of been busy, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

