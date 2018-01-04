New app helps Floridians representing themselves in divorce proceedings

(WFLA) – As more and more Floridians represent themselves in divorce proceedings, there is a new app that can help them navigate the Family Law system more effectively.

The “Florida Court Helps” app was designed by the Florida Commission on Access to Civil Justice. Among the resources you can access are:

186 Florida Supreme Court approved Family Law files that can be filled out on your device.

Links and contact information for statewide help centers

Easy to understand instructions for the first steps in the divorce process and what you can expect at each stage.

Advice and contact for online resources for low-cost legal services, lawyer referral services and checking your eligibility.

According to the Florida Bar, more than a third of Americans who earn less than $50,000 a year can access the internet only on their phones.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices in their respective stores. You can also find links and instructions at help.flcourts.org.

The Access to Civil Justice commission is designed to address the needs of disadvantaged, low income and moderate income individuals, according the the Florida Bar. It also seeks to remove economic barriers that block access to resources.

You can read more about the commission’s work by going to flaccesstojustice.org.

