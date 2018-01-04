Multiple electrical cords for Christmas lights spark house fire in Tampa, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple electrical cords for Christmas lights and decorations caused a house to catch fire in Tampa early Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a single-story home located in the 300 block of Crest Ave. in South Seminole Heights.

Officials said two adults awoke to smoke alarms and managed to escape the home before firefighters arrived. Both adults were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 4 a.m.

According to an incident report, the home sustained an estimated $170,000 in damage, making it a total loss. A neighbor’s van also caught fire and sustained an estimated $6,000 in damage.

Fire officials said the fire started accidentally after an electrical malfunction. Investigators found multiple electrical cords plugged into an outlet providing power to several Christmas lights and decorations in the house and in the front yard.

For safety purposes, fire officials recommend that holiday decorations be removed by the first week of January. When it comes to installing outdoor decorations, the Electrical Safety Foundation International has the following tips:

Make sure all extension cords and electrical decorations used for outdoor decorating are marked for outdoor use.

Match power needs (amperage) of electrical products with amperage rating of extension cords.

Outdoor electric lights and decorations should be plugged into circuits protected by ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs). If circuits are not GFCI-protected, portable outdoor GFCIs can be purchased where electrical supplies are sold and require no special knowledge or equipment to install.

Inspect all lights, decorations, and extension cords for damage before using.

