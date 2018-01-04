Man gets probation for poisoning neighbor’s dogs with ricin

Published:
Michael Lynch (left) faces 64 charges for allegedly poisoning his neighbor's dogs, July 17, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 77-year-old Portland man who police say tossed sausages laced with ricin over his fence to kill his neighbor’s two dogs in July 2016 has been sentenced to probation and possible mental health counseling.

The Oregonian reports Michael Joseph Lynch was also sentenced Wednesday for endangering Richard Schmidtke, who handled some of the poisonous meat by taking it from the mouth of one of the dogs.

Lynch pleaded no contest in Multnomah County Circuit Court to five misdemeanors including animal abuse, recklessly endangering another person and possessing a loaded firearm in public.

Investigators said Lynch didn’t have a concealed weapons permit for his .38-caliber handgun and it was confiscated.

Lynch declined to comment in court.

Schmidtke has filed a $400,000 civil lawsuit against Lynch and the case is headed toward trial.

