Man freezes to death while hiding from police, report says

MILWAUKEE (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man froze to death after the ran from the scene of a car crash, officials said.

Mark Henderson was involved in a collision near 97th Street and Good Hope Road around 2:15 Saturday morning, CBS 58 reports.

Police said Henderson ran from the scene and officers could not immediately locate him.

His body was found a little more than 12 hours later between a fence and a shed.

Henderson’s body was frozen solid when it was found, according to the medical examiner.

WISN reports Henderson was on parole after pleading guilty in a 2012 fatal hit-and-run.

