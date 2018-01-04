Man claims bobcat attacked him in Tampa condo, files lawsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has filed a lawsuit after he says he was seriously injured by an animal he described as a bobcat. The man claims the attack happened inside a condo at a downtown Tampa high-rise.

Marcos Hernandez filed the lawsuit last month in Hillsborough County against SkyPoint Condominium Association, Inc. and Christine Lee.

The SkyPoint high-rise is an upscale building with condos on the market listed for prices starting at $500,000.

Hernandez alleges that Lee owns the bobcat and lived in one of the condos when the attack happened.

The lawsuit states that Hernandez was lawfully on the property at 777 North Ashley Drive in May of 2017.

He says the animal was unleashed and that he did not provoke it when it attacked.

Hernandez says he incurred medical expenses and suffered pain and physical handicap that hindered his ability to work.

Hernandez claims that Lee did not, “take reasonable precautions to guard or protect others from the viciousness and danger of her bobcat and failed to warn others about the vicious and dangerous propensities of such animals.”

Hernandez stated that SkyPoint also failed to maintain safe premises by, “allowing a wild and dangerous bobcat to reside on the premises.”

Hernandez is seeking trial by jury and an undisclosed amount for damages.

A captive wildlife permit is required before selling or owning wildlife such at bobcats, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Reporter Corey Davis will have more details about this unusual lawsuit tonight on WFLA News Channel 8.

