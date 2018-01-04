It’s so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

MIAMI (AP) – It’s so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit early Thursday in parts of South Florida.
That’s chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami’s suburbs.
Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino tweeted a photograph of an iguana lying belly-up next to his swimming pool.
WPEC-TV posted images of an iguana on its back on a Palm Beach County road.
Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.
They’re not the only reptiles stunned by this week’s cold snap: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall. Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Man claims bobcat attacked him in Tampa condo, files lawsuit
- Girl, 11, killed by train in Haines City, conductor says she was looking at phone
- Pinellas deputy saves woman from jumping off Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Boy, 4, confined to closet says rats and roaches were his friends
- Woman with cancer marries in hospital hours before her death
- Children ordered to sleep in bed with murdered brother’s body
- Contestant loses $3,200 for mispronouncing ‘gangsta’ on Jeopardy