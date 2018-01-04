Freeze warnings issued for much of Tampa Bay area for Friday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Tampa Bay area for Friday morning.

A freeze warning has been issued for Polk, Highlands, Hardee, DeSoto, inland Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota.

Temperatures could range between 28 and 32 degrees for three to five hours.

The freeze warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A hard freeze warning has been issued for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco County.

Temperatures could range between 20 and 27 degrees for three to five hours.

The hard freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.