Driver hired to deliver packages for Amazon arrested for stealing customer’s gift cards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A delivery driver who was hired by a third party company to deliver packages for Amazon is accused of stealing a package.

Alvin Carelosoto was arrested and charged with Grand Theft on Wednesday.

On Dec. 23, Carelosoto failed to deliver a package containing nine Amazon gift cards to an address on his route, detectives said. The gift cards were valued at a total of $2,265.

Detectives said Carelosoto marked the package missing on his paperwork after he opened it in his truck and redeemed the gift cards to his personal Amazon account.

The victim notified Amazon of the missing package and the company’s loss prevention unit was able to track the funds to Carelosoto’s account.

The victim was reimbursed, and Amazon took a loss of the funds.

Detectives said Carelosoto admitted to the crime. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: