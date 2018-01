TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a fire broke out in Tampa on Thursday, fire officials said.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Claire Mel Circle and saw heavy fire coming through the roof.

Firefighters called a quick “blitz attack,” and the fire was put out in approximately five minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

