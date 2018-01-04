Consumer Reports: Avoid eating romaine lettuce after E. Coli outbreak in US, Canada

By Published:
SAN FRANCISCO - APRIL 28: Heads of romaine lettuce fill a produce case at the Fruit Barn produce store in San Francisco. Laboratory studies commissioned by the Environmental Working Group in Oakland found the chemical perchlorate, a hormone disrupter, in four of 22 samples of lettuce traced to growers in Southern California or Arizona. A typical serving of the contaminated lettuce would contain four times the level of perchlorate considered safe in drinking water. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Consumer Reports is urging people in the United States and Canada to avoid eating romaine lettuce after an outbreak of E. Coli infections.

One person has died in the United States and one in Canada, Consumer Reports said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak, which has affected 13 states including Ohio. The agency says they cannot yet link the outbreak of E. Coli to a certain type of food. State and local public health officials are interviewing sick people in the US.

Consumer Reports advises that people should throw away any romaine lettuce they have, and do not buy any more, until the outbreak’s cause has been determined.

The CDC last reported on the outbreak on December 28, NBC News reports. It said 17 people were sick in those 13 states, dating back to November. The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported on 41 illnesses and say the cases are related to romaine lettuce.

E. Coli O157:H7 can produce Shiga toxins, which can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. The most dangerous effect is hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

“Very young children and the elderly are more likely to develop severe illness and HUS than others, but even healthy older children and young adults can become seriously ill,” the CDC advises. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s