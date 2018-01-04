Confederate monument in Hillsborough taking shape in new location

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The relocation of the controversial confederate monument in Hillsborough County has reached a milestone.

Crews raised the entire large stone pillar Thursday at the new location in Brandon, which now makes it visible from State Road 60.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to relocate it from downtown Tampa to the Brandon Family Cemetery after heated debate in the community.

“The name of the monument is ‘Memoria in Aeterna,’ Latin for ‘to remember forever,’” said David McCallister, spokesperson of Save Southern Heritage.

“I got to tell you, I am disappointed that it was moving at all. I do think it was a slap in the face to all veterans to disturb an established monument. It’d been there for 50 years or more,” McCallister said.

Many others argued that the cemetery was a more appropriate location than in front of the old Hillsborough County Courthouse.

McCallister says he’s glad the public still has the opportunity to see the monument. He says he’s thankful that crews have handled it with care.

“We want the memory of these men and their sacrifices, both the soldiers’ sacrifices, and the sacrifices made by civilians back here in Hillsborough County, to be remembered,” McCallister says.

County officials say the entire relocation, which includes installing statues and fencing, should be completed by the end of January.

