Confederate monument in Hillsborough taking shape in new location

By Published:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The relocation of the controversial confederate monument in Hillsborough County has reached a milestone.

Crews raised the entire large stone pillar Thursday at the new location in Brandon, which now makes it visible from State Road 60.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to relocate it from downtown Tampa to the Brandon Family Cemetery after heated debate in the community.

“The name of the monument is ‘Memoria in Aeterna,’ Latin for ‘to remember forever,’” said David McCallister, spokesperson of Save Southern Heritage.

“I got to tell you, I am disappointed that it was moving at all. I do think it was a slap in the face to all veterans to disturb an established monument. It’d been there for 50 years or more,” McCallister said.

Many others argued that the cemetery was a more appropriate location than in front of the old Hillsborough County Courthouse.

McCallister says he’s glad the public still has the opportunity to see the monument. He says he’s thankful that crews have handled it with care.

“We want the memory of these men and their sacrifices, both the soldiers’ sacrifices, and the sacrifices made by civilians back here in Hillsborough County, to be remembered,” McCallister says.

County officials say the entire relocation, which includes installing statues and fencing, should be completed by the end of January.

Follow Corey Davis on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s