Community heartbroken after 11-year-old fatally struck by train

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The new year is now filled with heartache for the family of Yazmin White.

The 11-year-old’s life was cut short on Wednesday after she was hit by an Amtrak train just before 5 p.m.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the sixth-grader was wearing her earphones and looking down at her cell phone while she was crossing the tracks.

Investigators tell News Channel 8 Yazmin went to the Carmelita’s Food Mart on Highway 17 92 to buy snacks to share with her younger brother.  That was the last place she would be seen alive.

Shortly after leaving the store, Yazmin was hit by a passenger train traveling toward Winter Haven at 68 mph, which is 2 mph under the speed limit, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

The conductor told investigators that he blew the horn repeatedly and tried to stop the train by applying the brakes.

According to investigators, Yazmin did not indicate in any way that she was aware of the train approaching her rapidly. “She never saw the train until the last second,” Sheriff Judd said.

“There are two stores and it’s often, I’ve seen it happen, I’ve been guilty of doing it, just crossing over to get to the store,” neighbor Latisha Harrell explained. “I have shared with my kids that we’re not crossing the train track anymore, and to be more alert when you’re walking through on your cell phone.

Harrel’s son was good friends with Yazmin. “They hung out a lot. That was the first place that he went every morning to see her. It’s just unimaginable,” she said.

“This is truly one of the most heart wrenching scenes I’ve ever responded to. We send our deepest condolences to Yazmin’s family. This is a tragedy a parent or family should never have to go through. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Judd said.

WFLA has learned that Yazmin was a talented musician. The sixth-grader was majoring in piano at Davenport School of the Arts.

Harrell, who is also a teacher at Davenport School of the Arts has started a fund for the family. Click here if you would like to help.

