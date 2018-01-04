Colorado Capitol on lockdown following reports of shots fired

DENVER, Colo. (WFLA) – The Colorado Capitol is on lockdown following reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon, the Denver Post reported.

According to the Post, there is a large police presence in the area around Colfax Avenue and Sherman Street, but police would not release any further information.

Witnesses told the newspaper the shooting took place outside of the legislature building. One witness said he dove behind a barrier after shots rang out from a vehicle.

A state patrolmen reportedly told bystanders 15-20 shots were fired, but no one was injured.

