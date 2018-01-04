Cold weather creates chaos at Tampa Intl. Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cold weather created absolute chaos at Tampa International Airport on Thursday.

More than 50 flights were cancelled and there’s a big chance more cancellations will happen between now and Friday.

“Oh my god, it’ll be an hour,” said Sharee Pence, who was on the phone with American Airlines, trying to re-book her sister’s flight back to Pennsylvania.

She hung up the phone saying, “That is crazy. Well you heard that. The 1-800 number, an hour wait, you have to wait an hour on the phone.”

Her sister, Linda Wilson, is stuck in Tampa at least until tomorrow with their handicapped brother who desperately needs medicine.

“My brother was only given medication until tomorrow, Friday. We need to get home as soon as possible with him. He takes ten pills a day,” said Wilson.

The sisters didn’t want to wait on the phone for an hour to re-book. Instead, they waited in line at the counter for even longer.

“Oh that’s crazy,” said Pence.

There was craziness at every turn and more cancellations than you could count.

“I was shocked. I am definitely disappointed because I’m going to be sitting here by myself for eleven hours so thankfully I have extra cash in hand so I can eat and what not, but I’m definitely not happy about it, because I have to get back to school and I have things to do back in Pittsburgh,” said Danielle Dadig.

For the flights that weren’t cancelled, planes had to be de-iced this morning before they could even take off.

More cancellations are expected Friday and if this is any consolation to you, airport staff says they’re ready for it.

“We do have cots and blankets if something happens and we need to accommodate people who are sleeping here,” said Emily Nipps, with TIA.

Rooms at the Marriott hotel in the airport are all booked.

