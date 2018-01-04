Chilly temperatures take a toll on St. Pete restaurants

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The sounds of a man playing the saxophone are the only warm and upbeat things on Beach Drive Thursday.

The chilly temperatures have taken a toll on St. Pete residents and businesses alike, especially popular restaurants.

“This week has been a little challenging,” said Matt Gonzalez, the dining room manager at the Birch and Vine. “Obviously, we had a little bit of rain, mixed with wind. So, we’ve had definitely more diners that wanted to be inside, not outside.”

Although most customers will be dining inside this week, the restaurant is prepared for customers who choose to brave the cold.

“We have several heaters under the umbrellas. And we have the hanging heaters over the table,” Gonzalez said.

Workers also put up plastic drop curtains to stop the wind from ruining a good meal.

The patio is typically packed at Parkshore Grill, a restaurant nearby.  But on Thursday, the umbrellas were tied down and the patio chairs were empty.

“This is our bread and butter out here. You know, this is the spot people want to hang out at. See and be seen. And have a great time,” said Chef Tyson Grant.

Restaurant workers tell 8 On Your Side the drop in temperatures is hurting their pockets. Business has been slow all week and some restaurants even closed early.

They’re hoping business picks up as the thermometer rises.

“It’s probably packed and crowded and today it belongs to us only. Nobody else here except for you,” said Hans Holl, a visitor from Germany.

