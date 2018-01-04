Burst water pipe creates icy mess at closed water park

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A popular water theme park and hotel in Ohio tgat closed in Feb. 2015 for health and safety reasons, has been flooded with water and ice.

Water poured out of the 11th or 12th floor and turned to ice as it ran down the side of the Fort Rapids Water park Resort hotel just off Hamilton Road and Interstate 70 Wednesday.

Officials said a water pipe burst on the upper floors and poured out of the windows and vents.

Fort Rapids was closed two years ago by Columbus Police for health and safety reasons.

Fire Captain Sandy Loeper said an employee of the park checked on the building Tuesday morning and did not see any signs of leaking water. On Wednesday morning around 7am, she reported water pouring out of the building.

A fire sprinkler alarm was flashing on the front of the building, and Captain Loeper said a fire sprinkler line may have burst. Firefighters say millions of gallons of water then leaked from the burst pipe.

This 12 story hotel tower is what remains of the old Holiday Inn East before it closed in 2004 and a new owner spend millions of dollars to build the waterpark.

Captain Loeper said firefighters were not able to get upstairs because of electrical and ice hazards. She said water was pouring into the elevator shaft and down the staircases. Water was eventually shut off at the fire sprinkler and out at the street by a public services crew.

The Franklin County Auditor’s web site shows Ray Lee Reagan from Gatlinburg TN owns the building. Property taxes are being paid by a Los Angeles, California based company. Last year a managing company said the complex was being renovated.

So far there is not an estimate on how much damage was done by the water leak.

The water park was closed in February of 2016 after several issues were reported at the resort, including bed bugs, cockroaches, air quality, improper food handling, repairs without permits and numerous fire code violations. There were also reports of guests being sickened from the fumes in the water park.

The water park had also received an “F” rating by the BBB before it closed.

